You're a hypocrite, leave gay people alone - Afia Schwarzenegger slams Sam George:

Afia Schwarzenegger has unleashed a barrage of criticism against Sam Nartey George, the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, for his unwavering support of the anti-LGBT+ Bill.

Accusing Sam George of hypocrisy, Afia Schwarzenegger pointed out that his current advocacy for the anti-gay bill contradicts statements he made nine years ago, where he championed the rights of individuals, regardless of sexual orientation.



"Define hypocrisy... The children you gave rights to 9 years ago are the gays we are witnessing today. Leave them alone, their ass is not causing us any problems, especially financially... You politicians with your lying tongues are our problem," Afia Schwarzenegger expressed in a post on her Instagram page.



She urged Sam George to redirect his focus towards addressing pressing national issues such as corruption, instead of pursuing legislation that she believes will have no significant impact on the country's well-being.



Sam George's past remarks resurfaced recently, highlighting his previous stance on gay rights: "Irrespective of my personal opinions on homosexuals, the constitution of this country remains supreme. And the constitution of this country enjoins that everybody has rights and that their rights must be protected."



In response to Afia Schwarzenegger's criticisms, Sam George defended his position on the anti-gay bill, emphasizing the importance of upholding societal values and family principles.

Regarding the legislation, the Ghanaian Parliament approved the Promotion of Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. Commonly referred to as the anti-LGBT+ bill, it criminalizes LGBT activities and prohibits their promotion, advocacy, and funding.





If the bill receives presidential assent, individuals engaged in such acts could face imprisonment ranging from six months to three years, while promoters and sponsors may face three to five years behind bars.The bill is currently awaiting presidential assent and will come into effect within 7 days if approved. Alternatively, parliament can enact the bill into law by a two-thirds majority vote if President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo declines to assent to it.