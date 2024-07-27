Entertainment

You’re a positive role model – Otchere-Darko celebrates Stonebwoy

Gabby Stonebwoy Stonebwoy and Gabby

Sat, 27 Jul 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a prominent NPP member, praised Stonebwoy for his academic achievement after graduating with a BSc in Public Administration from GIMPA.

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a prominent NPP member, praised Stonebwoy for his academic achievement after graduating with a BSc in Public Administration from GIMPA. He lauded Stonebwoy's commitment to education and his role as a positive role model, emphasizing that learning is a lifelong journey.



