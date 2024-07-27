You’re a positive role model – Otchere-Darko celebrates Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy and Gabby

Source: Mynewsgh

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a prominent NPP member, praised Stonebwoy for his academic achievement after graduating with a BSc in Public Administration from GIMPA.

