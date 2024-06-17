You’re empty head if you’ve problems with me honouring Bawumia’s invitation – King Paluta

King Paluta

Source: Mynewsgh

King Paluta, named New Artiste of the Year, defended his decision to join the Vice President on a campaign tour in Ghana's Ashanti Region.

Criticized for aligning with the ruling NPP, he dismissed detractors as "empty heads."



The rapper performed his song 'Aseda,' a favorite of the Vice President, sparking controversy in the politically charged atmosphere.



Speaking on United Television, King Paluta justified his attendance, citing respect for the Vice President's invitation and dismissing criticism from a presenter.

He emphasized his independence, arguing that accepting support for travel costs was not unethical.



The move has stirred debate amid Ghana's election season.



Read full article