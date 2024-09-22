You will be dearly missed - Kofi Kinaata eulogises KODA

Highlife artist Martin Kofi King Arthur, known as Kinaata, paid tribute to Gospel musician Kofi Owusu Dua-Anto (KODA) in a heartfelt Facebook post on September 21, 2024.

Kinaata attended KODA’s burial service the previous day at KICC Dominion Center in Accra, dressed in white to honor KODA’s life and his journey to the afterlife.



He shared poignant images from the service, including the hearse carrying KODA's remains.



“Yesterday, I joined loved ones at the burial service of our dear KODA.

We wore white to celebrate his glorious entry into the presence of his Maker. You will be dearly missed. Rest in Peace, KODA,” he wrote.



KODA, who passed away on April 21 at 45 after battling kidney disease, was a multi-talented musician and influential figure in Contemporary Gospel music.



His hearse bore the inscription “Yesu Edi Nkunim,” echoing themes of resurrection from his song "Hosanna."



