YouTube prankster voted in as Cyprus MEP

Fidias Panayiotou

Source: BBC

Cypriot YouTuber Fidias Panayiotou, known for his daring stunts, has been elected as an independent MEP to the European Parliament.

Despite no political background, the 24-year-old, with 2.6 million subscribers, secured 19.4% of the vote. Panayiotou’s unconventional campaign aimed to engage young voters, resulting in significant youth turnout.



He celebrated his win in Nicosia, emphasizing a call for political modernization. Previously, he apologized for a controversial video in Japan.

Panayiotou ranked third in the election, behind the conservative DISY and communist AKEL, and alongside MEPs from ELAM and Diko. Analysts attribute the increased voter turnout partly to the "Fidias factor."



