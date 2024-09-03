Young Rob out with vibrant visuals for ‘Show Me’ featuring CocoDrops

Young Rob

Source: Ameyaw Debrah

Ghanaian artist Young Rob and rising rapper CocoDrops release the video for their Hip-Hop track “Show Me,” directed by Joachim Lucious. Set in a moody bar that transforms into a vibrant scene, the video features Young Rob’s charisma and CocoDrops’ dynamic debut. The visual aims to revive the single’s buzz.





