Young musicians are reluctant to learn from older ones – Gyedu-Blay Ambolley

Gyedu-Blay Ambolley

Source: Tigpost

Legendary Ghanaian musician Gyedu-Blay Ambolley expressed concerns about the growing gap between older and younger musicians, which he believes is hindering the industry's progress.

He criticized the Musicians Union of Ghana for not facilitating knowledge transfer and suggested seminars and workshops to bridge the divide.

Ambolley also noted the younger generation’s preference for foreign styles over Ghana’s musical heritage and called for promoting local music globally.



Read full article