Young women propositioned to sleep with dogs for money - Mona Gucci

Mona Gucci

TV personality and influencer Mona Gucci has uncovered a troubling trend where young women, desperate for employment, are being coerced into degrading acts, including engaging in intimate acts with animals, in exchange for money.

During a recent episode of the Ladies Circle show on TV3, Mona Gucci, also known as Monalisa Abigail Semeha, shared the harrowing experience of a young woman who reached out to her.



The woman recounted being offered GH¢50,000 to participate in an unspeakable act with a dog, under the guise of a job opportunity.



The woman, who had been diligently searching for employment, was contacted by a man on social media posing as a potential employer.



After submitting her credentials, she was invited to a meeting where she was presented with a disturbing proposition.

Mona Gucci recounted the woman's experience, stating, "The man asked her to come for a meeting, thinking he was offering her a job, but instead, he proposed, 'I’m going to pay you GH¢50,000 weekly if you can sleep with my dog.'" Shocked and appalled, the woman declined the offer.



Such predators prey on the vulnerability of job-seeking women, exploiting societal pressures and financial desperation.



Mona Gucci emphasized the importance of resisting such temptations, highlighting that many individuals are coerced into such acts not out of desire but out of the desire for material possessions and societal validation.



Mona Gucci's revelation adds to ongoing discussions about the immense pressure faced by young men and women, and the extreme lengths some may go to achieve financial stability and social status.