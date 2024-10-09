Menu ›
Entertainment
“Your Debate Will Not Impact My Campaign And Won’t Provide Any Benefit To Me” – A Plus Tells Atinka FM
Wed, 9 Oct 2024 Source: ZionFelix
LGhanaian politician Kwame A Plus declined an invitation to a debate organized by Atinka FM on October 10, 2024.
He criticized the debate’s lack of impact on his campaign and demanded compensation, citing his larger following.
A Plus also proposed the station provide free medications for Osamkrom Prison inmates as a condition for participation.
Read full article
Source: ZionFelix