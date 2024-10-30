Entertainment

Your only female best friend should be your wife – Rita Edochie tells married men

IMG 20241030 170920 Rita Edochie

Wed, 30 Oct 2024 Source: 3news

Nollywood actress Rita Edochie advised married men to maintain boundaries with female friends, especially ex-partners, stressing that their wives should be their only female "best friends."

Nollywood actress Rita Edochie advised married men to maintain boundaries with female friends, especially ex-partners, stressing that their wives should be their only female "best friends." She warned single women against being "besties" to married men, cautioning that such relationships often lead to emotional strain on marriages.



Source: 3news