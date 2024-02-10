Yul Edochie declares himself as Africa's most handsome pastor

Yul Edochie

Nigerian actor turned pastor, Yul Edochie, has made a bold assertion, declaring himself as the most handsome pastor in Africa.

Since the launch of his online Ministry, The Salvation Ministry, last month, Yul has been vocal about his newfound spiritual journey.



In a recent Instagram post featuring a pre-birthday photo, he reinforced his self-proclaimed status, drawing attention to his charismatic presence.



Addressing speculations about the demographic of his church, Yul injected humour into the conversation by saying, “Most handsome Pastor in Africa. Dem say na women go full my church.”