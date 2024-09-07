Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Yvonne Chaka Chaka, George Jahraa, Adane Best, Okyeame Kwame To Headline 2024 African Legends Night On Oct. 5

Legends Night 24 The 2024 African Legends Night, set for October 5th at the Grand Arena Dome in Accra

Sat, 7 Sep 2024 Source: Peacefmonline

The 2024 African Legends Night, set for October 5th at the Grand Arena Dome in Accra, features a stellar lineup: Yvonne Chaka Chaka, George Jahraa, Adane Best, and Okyeame Kwame.

Organized by Global Media Alliance, the event celebrates Africa's rich musical heritage and offers an evening of memorable performances.

Tickets are available for purchase.

Read full article

Source: Peacefmonline