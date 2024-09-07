Menu ›
Yvonne Chaka Chaka, George Jahraa, Adane Best, Okyeame Kwame To Headline 2024 African Legends Night On Oct. 5
Sat, 7 Sep 2024 Source: Peacefmonline
The 2024 African Legends Night, set for October 5th at the Grand Arena Dome in Accra, features a stellar lineup: Yvonne Chaka Chaka, George Jahraa, Adane Best, and Okyeame Kwame.
Organized by Global Media Alliance, the event celebrates Africa's rich musical heritage and offers an evening of memorable performances.
Tickets are available for purchase.
