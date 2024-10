Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Source: Ghanaweekend

Yvonne Chaka Chaka electrified the 2024 African Legends Night concert at Accra's Grand Arena on October 5, showcasing her three-decade career.

Her powerful vocals and energetic stage presence captivated the audience, especially during her hit "Umgombothi."

The sold-out event also featured performances from Ghanaian artists Okyeame Kwame, George Jahraa, and Adane Best.



Read full article