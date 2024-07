Zfancy

Source: StarrFm

Zion Ubani, known as Zfancy, was released by the Nigeria Police Force following his July 4 arrest in Abuja for controversial prank videos falsely depicting serious crimes.

He was cautioned to avoid incendiary pranks. The arrest sparked public debate on responsible social media use.

He was released to the Practitioners of Content Creation, Skit-Making, and Influencers Guild of Nigeria.



