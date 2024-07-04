News

News
Akuffo-Addo used lies as basis for not assenting to anti-gay bill-Suhiyini

Suhiyini On LGBTQ Alhassan Suhiyini

Thu, 4 Jul 2024 Source: classfmonline.com

Alhassan Suhiyini, MP for Tamale North Constituency and a member of the NDC has accused President Akufo-Addo of intentionally withholding assent to the anti-gay bill after Parliament passed it.

Suhiyini alleged that the President misled the diplomatic corps by falsely claiming that the bill was under review in the Supreme Court, which he used as a basis for not signing it into law.

He further claimed that the President, through the Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame, had significant input in drafting the bill, with 90% of the Attorney-General's proposals incorporated.

Source: classfmonline.com
