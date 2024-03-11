Alexander Abban urges police probe into John Kumah's death

Alexander Abban

Alexander Abban, the former Gomoa West Member of Parliament, has called for a thorough police investigation into the unexpected passing of Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah.

The Ejisu MP's death has sparked suspicions of possible food poisoning, prompting concerns and leading Apostle Mrs Lilian Kumah, his wife, to seek clarification from media personality Captain Smart.



Mrs Kumah officially lodged a complaint urging the Ghana Police Service (GPS) to ensure Captain Smart substantiates his claims about the circumstances surrounding her husband’s death.

In an interview on Citi TV's The Big Issue, Alexander Abban emphasized the gravity of the situation and stressed the need for the police to delve into the matter to uncover the truth.



“If indeed his life was cut short by a sinister act of somebody poisoning him, then God save this country. Where are we heading towards? In our quest for power are we going to serve the people or we are going to lord it over them or it’s an avenue to make money, amass wealth and through that process also acquire power. What is all this in this life…The police should get into this matter. Let’s get to the bottom of it,” he said.