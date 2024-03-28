John Kumah to be buried on May 18

John Ampontuah Kumah

John Ampontuah Kumah, the late Deputy Finance Minister and Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu in the Ashanti Region of Ghana, will be laid to rest on Saturday, May 18th, 2024, with final funeral rites scheduled for Sunday, May 19th, 2024.

The 45-year-old lawmaker, affectionately known as Lawyer John Kumah, passed away earlier this month after a brief illness, leaving behind a wife and six children.



He was revered for his integrity and commitment to job creation, earning him the admiration of his constituents.

A one-week observance held in Ejisu on Thursday saw dignitaries, including Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and sympathizers gathering at Kumah’s hometown to mourn his demise.



Attendees paid tribute to Kumah's hard work and dedication to public service, remembering him as a beacon of hope for both young and old in his community.