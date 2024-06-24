Ato Forson case: Dame states how his brother in the UK became anxious over allegations against him

Godfred Dame, Attorney General

Source: 3news

The Attorney-General, Godfred Dame, has expressed concern over false allegations made against him in the UK, noting that even his brother became anxious after hearing discussions in barber shops.

He urged people to resist the lies and deceptions of the NDC, highlighting that the allegations against him were proven false during cross-examination in court.

The High Court admitted an audio recording of a conversation between Mr. Dame and Richard Jakpa, the third accused in the ambulance case, but the judge found no evidence of Mr. Dame influencing Jakpa to implicate Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.



