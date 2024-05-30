Ato Forson requests live broadcast of ambulance trial

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the main defendant in the ongoing ambulance procurement trial, has directed his legal team to request the Chief Justice to televise the remaining proceedings.

This request was outlined in a letter sent by his lawyers to the Chief Justice on Thursday, May 30.



In a social media post, Dr. Ato Forson explained that this move was spurred by recent allegations of misconduct against Attorney-General Godfred Dame. He believes that live broadcasting the trial would ensure transparency and uphold the principles of open justice, allowing the public to form informed opinions and hold participants accountable.



"In the wake of the recent exposé concerning the alleged misconduct of the Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, I have instructed my lawyers to petition the Chief Justice for the live broadcast of all subsequent proceedings in the Ambulance trial. This request is motivated by a deep commitment to transparency and open justice, principles that are fundamental to a fair and impartial legal system," Ato Forson stated.

He added, "The allegations against the Attorney-General are deeply concerning. If true, they represent a serious breach of public trust and a threat to the integrity of our judicial system. It is imperative that these allegations be thoroughly investigated and that the public be given the opportunity to witness the proceedings firsthand."



