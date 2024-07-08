Bawumia is never hiding from the media – Aide

Menu ›
Mon, 8 Jul 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com
Krobea Kwabena Asante, the New Media Head for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign, has refuted claims that Bawumia is avoiding media engagements.
He stated that Bawumia has a planned media strategy for the second phase of his campaign and has never shied away from the media.
Asante made this known on social media and challenged the National Democratic Congress's flagbearer to a debate ahead of the 2024 election, proposing a format similar to the Biden-Trump debates, with selected moderators.
