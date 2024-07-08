News

Bawumia is never hiding from the media – Aide

BAwumiaaaaa Media.png Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Mon, 8 Jul 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Krobea Kwabena Asante, the New Media Head for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign, has refuted claims that Bawumia is avoiding media engagements.

He stated that Bawumia has a planned media strategy for the second phase of his campaign and has never shied away from the media.

Asante made this known on social media and challenged the National Democratic Congress's flagbearer to a debate ahead of the 2024 election, proposing a format similar to the Biden-Trump debates, with selected moderators.

Source: www.mynewsgh.com
