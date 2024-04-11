Brigitte Dzogbenuku opposes criminalizing LGBTQ+ practices

Brigitte Dzogbenuku

Brigitte Dzogbenuku, the 2020 Presidential Candidate for the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), has expressed her opposition to the passing of laws targeting individuals who practice homosexuality.

In a recent statement, she highlighted the need for empathy and understanding towards those who engage in LGBTQ practices, noting that they perceive love differently from others, despite facing hate and discrimination.



The passage of the Anti-LGBTQ+ bill by Parliament, after nearly three years of deliberation, has sparked controversy and raised concerns about human rights and individual freedoms.



The bill, which was unanimously approved on Wednesday, February 28, following the completion of the third reading, is now awaiting President Akufo-Addo's assent.



However, Mrs. Dzogbenuku argues that passing laws to restrict people's choices in how they live their lives is not the solution. She believes that instead of focusing on punitive measures, efforts should be made to understand the underlying causes that lead individuals to engage in LGBTQ relationships.



“This is not when we should be thinking about jailing them for their choices; this is when we should be thinking about how we remedy that,” Mrs. Dzogbenuku stated during an interview on JoyNews’ AM Show.

She emphasized the importance of addressing the root causes of LGBTQ behavior, rather than simply reacting to the symptoms.



“There are so many circumstances under which people become or choose to be LGBTQ, but ultimately each of them is doing it because of something they want, which will make them feel loved, have affection, or be accepted, and for some of these people, that is the only time they have felt accepted.”



“We must learn to understand why someone might make that choice to engage in LGBTQ activities,” she added.



She encouraged society to be more open-minded and accepting and to address the underlying issues that drive individuals to engage in LGBTQ relationships.