Dame is a coward – Sammy Gyamfi

Sammy Gyamfi, the NDC’s Communications Officer, has criticized Attorney-General Godfred Dame for avoiding cross-examination over claims by ambulance case accused Richard Jakpa, calling Dame a coward.
Gyamfi contended that Dame’s case had collapsed, not those of the accused.
This follows a court-admitting audio of a conversation between Dame and Jakpa, which the judge found did not support claims of Dame influencing Jakpa.
Addressing Ghanaians in the UK, Dame accused the NDC of deception, asserting that the case against him had crumbled during cross-examination.
