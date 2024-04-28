Domelevo criticizes KPMG selection for GRA-SML contract audit

Daniel Yao Domelevo

Daniel Yao Domelevo, a former Auditor-General, has raised objections against the appointment of KPMG to audit the contract between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Ltd (SML), labeling it as unlawful and unprofessional conduct.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo mandated KPMG to audit the agreement between the two entities on January 2, 2024.



Subsequent to the audit report submission, a press release from the Presidency on April 24 disclosed that "the total fees paid under the contracts from 2018 to the date of suspension amount to GH¢1,061,054,778.00."



However, SML contested this figure, denying that the company received GH¢1,061,054,778.00.



In his remarks regarding the contract, its suspension, and the ensuing audit, Domelevo asserted that every aspect of the process hinted at illegality, corruption, and unprofessional conduct.

Speaking on The Big Issue on Citi TV, Domelevo argued that assigning KPMG to conduct the audit violated procurement regulations and raised conflict of interest concerns, as KPMG holds ongoing contracts with both the Ghana Revenue Authority and the Ministry of Finance.



"I don’t see why KPMG accepted to do the audit because first and foremost, KPMG provides services to GRA and MOF [the Ministry of Finance] so they are conflicting but let’s put that aside because it is not a big deal. KPMG cannot accept an illegal contract from the government. The contract under which KPMG was selected to go and provide the service should have been a competitive selection process," Domelevo stated.



He further emphasized, "If the KPMG contract did not go through the public procurement process, that is either through competitive tendering or approval from the Public Procurement Board, then they have entered into an illegal contract and that is illegal and unprofessional."



Domelevo also questioned why KPMG was selected for the task when, under Article 187, Clause 8 of the 1992 Constitution, the President, upon advice from the Council of State, could have requested the Auditor General to conduct such audits in the national interest.