GRA-SML deal: Deputy AG defends presidency's refusal to release full KPMG report

Alfred Tuah-Yeboah

Deputy Attorney General, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, has provided justification for the Presidency's decision to reject the Media Foundation for West Africa's (MFWA) request for the full KPMG report regarding the contentious revenue assurance contract between GRA-SML under the Right to Information Act.

Addressing the issue in an interview with Citi News at the 14th Commonwealth Regional Conference for Heads of Anti-Corruption Agencies in Africa, Tuah-Yeboah urged the public to acknowledge the validity of the Presidency's reasons for withholding the report.



"I think the reason for the decline of the request has been outlined by the government, and for now we must stick to that. But if something new comes up, and there’s a need to revisit it that should be the case, as we have it now, the reason has been made known to the public and it’s also within the law. So, let’s see what happens," Tuah-Yeboah said.

He further defended the President's actions, stating, "The president has the report, he has gone through it, and based on the advice, he has come out with what he thinks should to be done. Moving forward, if we think there’s a need for the report to be out and if there’s no other reason but if upon further assessment there’s a need to review it, why not? As I said, there’s a reason for it, that reason is valid, let’s stick to it and move on."



The MFWA invoked section 18 of the Right to Information Act on April 24, 2024, to request a copy of the comprehensive KPMG Audit Report on the GRA-SML revenue assurance contract commissioned by the President.