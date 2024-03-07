GH¢80m released for Akosombo Dam spillage rehabilitation - Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has disclosed that GH¢80 million, out of the pledged GH¢220 million, has been disbursed by the Ministry of Finance to aid the ongoing rehabilitation of communities affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage.

In his address, the President reiterated the government's dedication to assisting those impacted by the floods, emphasizing the urgent need for support.



He stated, "I must affirm the Government's unwavering commitment to providing assistance for the victims of the extensive flooding in downstream communities caused by the Akosombo Dam spillage last year, necessary to maintain the dam's structural integrity."



"As outlined in the 2024 budget, the government has allocated GH¢220 million for this purpose, with GH¢80 million already released by the Ministry of Finance to bolster ongoing rehabilitation efforts," he added.



The spillage from the Akosombo and Kpong dams, initiated by the Volta River Authority (VRA) last year due to rising water levels, resulted in significant flooding and displacement across several districts in the Volta, Eastern, and Greater Accra Regions.

In response, the government earmarked GH¢220 million in the 2024 budget to aid relief efforts for affected communities. However, concerns were raised in February 2024 by North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, regarding the lack of concrete action despite the claimed disbursement of funds.



Speaking at the commissioning of housing units for 300 affected victims, Ablakwa urged prompt government action, highlighting the unsuitability of tents for long-term habitation, especially with changing seasons.



President Akufo-Addo reassured that the government is committed to restoring normalcy to the lives and livelihoods of all affected individuals, emphasizing ongoing efforts to address the situation comprehensively.