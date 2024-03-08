Sports Betting Operators provide relief to Akosombo Dam spillage victims

GHASBO also provided learning materials such as textbooks, stationery, and others

The Ghana Association of Sports Betting Operators (GHASBO) has provided essential food items and learning materials to flood victims in five districts affected by recent floods in the Volta Region.

The beneficiaries are from Tokpo in the Shai Osudoku District, Azizanya in Ada District, Mepe in the North Tongu District, Bakpa in the Central Tongu District, and Anyako in the Keta Municipality.



The relief packages distributed included rice, cooking oil, canned foods, and bottled water.



During the event, Dr Kobby Boateng, the President of GHASBO, expressed deep concern for the plight of the flood victims and emphasized the association's commitment towards providing aid during these challenging times.



He stated that as members of the Ghanaian community, it is their responsibility to stand by their fellow citizens in times of need. By supporting education, he said the association aims to mitigate the long-term impact of the disaster on the academic development of children and youth in the affected areas.



The residents expressed profound gratitude for the timely intervention of GHASBO, highlighting the significance of community support in times of crisis. A flood-affected resident, Ami Mensah, remarked that they are immensely grateful to GHASBO for their generosity and kindness.