Oppong Nkrumah promises swift action on resettling Akosombo dam spillage victims

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the newly appointed Minister for Works and Housing, has reaffirmed the government's commitment to prioritizing the resettlement of communities displaced by the Akosombo Dam spillage.

During his appearance before Parliament on Thursday, March 14, 2024, Minister Oppong Nkrumah provided updates on the government's efforts to address the plight of those affected by the spillage, assuring that the government will not falter in its plans to provide relief.



Acknowledging the profound impact of the Akosombo Dam spillage on communities and households, Minister Oppong Nkrumah stated that an inter-ministerial committee has been established to ensure a coordinated response to the crisis.



He disclosed that the committee, chaired by the Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, has been leading relief efforts and ensuring victims have access to essential items in the aftermath of the flood.

Furthermore, Minister Oppong Nkrumah revealed ongoing efforts by the government to gather crucial background information to inform decisions on resettlement strategies, emphasizing the importance of fully understanding the implications of resettlement on affected individuals, households, and communities.



Responding to inquiries from South Dayi MP Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor regarding the delay in resettling flood victims, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah assured that plans are well underway, and the government will soon announce its resettlement strategies to provide much-needed relief and support to those impacted by the disaster.