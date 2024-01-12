I've never disrespected Asantehene by words or actions - Wontumi on Manhyia summons report

Chairman Wontumi and Otumfuo

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi has denied allegations of challenging the authority of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene.

According to him, the said allegations are false, malicious, and misleading, accusing certain elements of attempting to create a rift between him, the ruling party and the Asantehene.



In a press statement dated January 11, 2024, he said, his office "has taken notice of a news report circulating on both the traditional and social media space, suggesting that I have acted in a manner that is disrespectful to His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



“Specifically, the said news report was carried on Monday, 10th January 2024 edition of the Punch newspaper and also on AkomaFM/Onuaonline, both NDC sponsored news outlets.



“First, I would like to place on record that, this story is false, malicious, misleading and a calculated attempt by some elements to pitch the ruling party and my good self against the Asantehene, the occupant of the Golden stool, for reasons best known to them,” part of the press statement said.



Wontumi asserted that he never made any statement to that effect during or after the said NPP vetting.



“I have never made any statement or gestures, before, during or after the vetting that should warrant such disgraceful and an unfounded reportage, and, I therefore, urge party faithfuls and the good people of Asanteman to respectfully, disregard this and treat it with the contempt it deserves.



“What was laughable is the fact that the writers and sponsors of this malicious venture, could not even provide any evidence to buttress their points as they hid behind “it is alleged”, “he is reported to have...”, but could not make a definite statement in their reportage, “he added.

Wontumi continued: “This clearly indicates that this was a calculated move targeted at my person by some NDC media outlets and their sponsors, just to tarnish my reputation.”



It was reported earlier that the Manhyia Palace had summoned Chairman Wontumi to explain his alleged disrespect towards Otumfuo.



The incident is said to have happened at the NPP parliamentary primaries vetting committee meeting.



The NPP National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye, who chaired the vetting committee has dismissed claims of Wontumi disrespecting Otumfuo.



Read the full statement below:



As nature would give it, I come from a home with strong understanding of traditions and customs, respect for traditional authorities, and graciously, I have the privilege to serve my party in a capacity as the regional Chairman in the Asante Kingdom.

With my years of service to the golden stool as the regional chairman, I have served with pride and in dignity to the Asantehene, and, there have never been any moment that my actions and inactions have suggested insubordination to the occupant of the golden stool because I serve the NPP and ultimately the Golden Stool.



I am by this medium giving the PUNCH newspaper, Broadcastergh.com and AkomaFM/Onuaonline, to retract and apologize within 24 hours to my person and Manhyia Palace, through the same medium, or I will initiate a legal action against them.



I am focused, well resolved and well placed to lead the party in the region to break the 8, and make Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the next President of the republic of Ghana, in 2025, therefore, such detractive elements cannot weigh me down.



Thank You



Signed



Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Wontumi)



(Regional Chairman, NPP-Ashanti)

AM/SARA



