Jirapa Dubai owner's murder: Police launch investigations, one person detained

Mr. Eric Johnson was found lying in a pool of blood in one of the rooms at the hotel

The Ghana Police Service has commenced investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Mr. Eric Johnson, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cossy Hill Hotel (Jirapa Dubai) at Jirapa in the Upper West Region.

According to a statement from the Ghana Police Service, the deceased was found on 11th February, 2024 lying in a pool of blood in one of the rooms at the hotel.



"The Regional Crime Scene Management Team has visited the scene of the incident. One person has since been detained to assist the investigation," the statement indicated.

The Ghana Police Service further indicated that the IGP has deployed a team of investigators and experts led by the Director-General/CID to work with the Upper West Regional Police Command to ensure a thorough investigation into the incident.