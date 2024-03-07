John Kumah: Deputy Finance Minister reported dead

John Kumah

John Kumah, the Deputy Minister for Finance and Member of Parliament for Ejisu, has been reported dead at the age of 45.

According to Citi News, he succumbed to a short illness.



He left behind a wife and six children.



He was the founding Managing Director of Majak Associates Ltd, a building and construction firm involved in projects across Ghana.



Upon becoming a lawyer, John Kumah founded the Aduaprokye Chambers and was the Managing Partner of the law firm, until the President appointed him as CEO of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) in 2017.

At the helm of NEIP, he oversaw the training of 45,000 start-ups in three years, under the Presidential Business Support Programme, and supported 10,000 beneficiaries, leading to the creation of numerous jobs for the youth all over the country.



He has over 17 years of continuous working and leadership experience which exhibits his creativity, innovation and resourcefulness in creating jobs, promoting entrepreneurship, and supporting youth development.



He was adjudged the most Efficient, Prominent Government Appointee in 2018 and was listed among President Akufo Addo’s top 20 Most Humble and Respectful Appointees in 2019.



As a loyal member of the NPP, he worked for the party from the grassroots since 1992. He was the founding father of the Young Patriots, a youth political activist and pressure group of NPP.