John Kumah's mother calls for autopsy amid poisoning allegations

John Kumah

The mother of the late Deputy Finance Minister and Ejisu MP, Dr. John Kumah, is urging authorities to conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of her son's death, as widespread allegations of poisoning surround the tragic incident on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

Despite the pervasive speculations of poisoning, no official confirmation from experts, family members, or associates of the late legislator has been made public.



In an interview with JoyNews, the grieving mother expressed the immense pain the family is enduring due to her son's untimely death.

Demanding an autopsy, she hopes to put to rest the swirling rumors of poisoning and seek clarity on the circumstances surrounding her son's demise. The distressed mother questioned why anyone would desire such a fate for her son and lamented that the family's pillar has been shattered.



Amid sorrowful wails, the grieving mother emphasized the suspicion of poisoning, highlighting that a once determined young man and promising parliamentarian with a bright future had his life cut short prematurely.