John Kumah's wife demands police probe into Captain Smart's poisoning allegations

John Kumah and his wife, Lilian

Apostle Mrs. Lilian Kumah, widow of the late Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah, has lodged a formal complaint with the Ghana Police Service against Captain Smart, a prominent TV and Radio presenter at Onua TV, seeking answers and an investigation into allegations surrounding her late husband's health battles.

This comes after a snippet of a live TV program surfaced online of Captain Smart claiming that John Kumah was poisoned. He also claimed that other politicians and personalities have also been targeted to be assassinated.



In a statement, Mrs. Kumah expressed her dismay, describing the allegations as both misinforming and unfortunate. She emphasized the detrimental impact these claims have had on the family, adding to their grief and suffering. Additionally, she urged the police to thoroughly investigate the basis for Captain Smart's statements.

"The lawmaker [John Kumah] passed away in the early hours of 7th March 2024 from causes that are yet to be revealed to the general public," the statement indicated.



"The widow’s quest for investigations into the claims by Mr Smart is likely to set aright the emerging conspiracy discourse surrounding the lawmaker’s passing while signalling to other persons without basis to desist from further publishing spurious or unfounded allegations on the matter," the statement added.