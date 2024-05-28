LISTEN: NDC releases tape alleging Dame's conversation with Jakpa

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has released a 16-minute tape to bolster claims by the third accused, Richard Jakpa, in the ambulance procurement case implicating Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

The NDC claims the recording captures a conversation between Attorney General Godfred Dame and Jakpa, in which Dame allegedly coached Jakpa on what to say in court, with a focus on implicating Dr. Forson.



During a press conference on May 28, NDC Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah asserted that the tape reveals a deliberate effort to influence Jakpa’s testimony against Dr. Forson.



Nketiah highlighted that the alleged coaching aimed to shape Jakpa's statements to incriminate the Minority Leader.

The controversy began when Jakpa, the third accused in the trial, claimed he had been pressured to give testimony against Dr. Forson. According to the NDC, this tape substantiates Jakpa’s allegations and raises serious concerns about the Attorney General's conduct in this high-profile case.



Listen to the tape released by the NDC below:



