MPs mourn John Kumah in Parliament

Parliament continues to honor and remember John Kumah

Parliament remains in a somber state following the unexpected demise of Deputy Finance Minister and Member of Parliament for Ejisu, John Kumah.

The announcement of his passing on Thursday, March 7, led to the suspension of the Parliament's afternoon session, and today, March 8, both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs gathered in the chamber wearing black as a tribute to the late John Kumah.



According to MyJoyOnline, the seat once occupied by the Deputy Minister was adorned with a red ribbon. Members of both political parties expressed their condolences and shared moments of reflection during this mourning period.



The 45-year-old Deputy Minister for Finance passed away in the early hours of Thursday after a brief illness.

Watch the video below:



