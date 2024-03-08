NPP directs party flags fly at half-mast as it mourns John Kumah

John Kumah

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is in mourning following the untimely death of the Deputy Minister for Finance and Member of Parliament for Ejisu, Dr. John Kumah, who passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2024, after a brief illness.

The NPP expressed deep sorrow in a statement signed by the party’s General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, extending heartfelt condolences to the late Deputy Finance Minister's family, particularly his wife and children, as well as the people of Ejisu.



As a mark of respect for Dr. Kumah's memory, the party has directed that all party flags fly at half-mast for the next seven days.

Below is the statement from the NPP:



