Organised Labour calls off nationwide strike, gives SSNIT one month to address concerns

Organised Labour has ended its nationwide strike, which commenced on Monday, July 15, 2024. The strike was in protest against the sale of 60% of SSNIT's shares in four hotels.

The decision to halt the strike followed SSNIT's notification on July 12, 2024, informing Organised Labour that it had canceled the planned sale of its hotel shares to Rock City Hotel, owned by Bryan Acheampong.



During an emergency meeting in Accra on Monday, Dr. Yaw Baah, Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress, announced the strike's end and asked all workers to return to work on Tuesday, July 16, 2024.



Dr. Baah also issued a one-month ultimatum for SSNIT to engage with Organised Labour to resolve outstanding pension management issues. He warned that further actions would be taken if SSNIT fails to comply.

He thanked all workers and Organised Labour groups for their support during the strike.



