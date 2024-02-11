Owner of ‘Jirapa Dubai’ murdered

Mr. Eric Johnson is the owner of the Royal Cosy Hills Hotel in the Upper West Region

The owner of the Royal Cosy Hills Hotel otherwise known as Jirapa Dubai in the Jirapa District of the Upper West Region, Mr. Eric Johnson has been reportedly murdered.

His lifeless body, according to our source, was found this morning, believed to have been shot by some unknown assailants.



Journalist, Kennedy Mornah who hails from the Upper West Region and close to the business mogul, broke the news on his Facebook page.



He wrote "Owner of Jirapa Dubai allegedly murdered? How did we get here? A very sad way indeed to begin the year".



The MynewsGh source believes his murder has some chieftaincy undertones.

Mr. Eric Johnson was said to be allegedly involved in a scheme to impose a chief on the people of the Jirapa traditional area.



This did not sit well with some members of the royal family, who petitioned him, other members of the royal family and the Tendaaba, who were scheming to appoint a chief for the traditional area.



Parts of the petition said, "Mr Eric Johnson should be advised not to gamble with the peace of the Naa Angsoleh Aanaa/Naa Yelpoe Royal families". Adding that "They, therefore, call on all families to rise against the naked conduct by Eric Johnson which is likely to breach the stool and by extension the PARAMOUNTCY the peace that it is currently enjoying. We also wish to state that, the Jirapa Chieftaincy stool is not for sale and to be offered to the highest bidder."



Mr. Eric Johnson, to clear his name, sued the petitioners in October 2023 at the Wa High Court; a case that is still in the court of law.