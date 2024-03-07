Parliament suspends sitting after John Kumah's demise

John Kumah

This afternoon's parliamentary sitting came to an abrupt halt following the untimely death of Ejisu Member of Parliament and Deputy Finance Minister, Dr. John Kumah. The legislator reportedly passed away early this morning after a brief illness.

According to JoyNews, upon receiving the distressing news, Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, called for a 10-minute break. However, the somber atmosphere lingered as the break extended to approximately 30 minutes. When the Speaker and other lawmakers reconvened, it became evident that many were too affected by the news to continue with the scheduled debate.



Before the tragic announcement, Parliament had been set to resume discussions on President Akufo-Addo's State of the Nation Address. Recognizing the emotional state of the MPs, the Speaker decided to limit the proceedings to one question on the debated matter.

Nevertheless, as one legislator attempted to contribute to the debate, it became apparent that the House was not in the right frame of mind. Consequently, the Speaker adjourned the sitting to Friday, March 8, at 10 am.