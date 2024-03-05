President Akufo-Addo awaits Supreme Court verdict before deciding on anti-LGBTQ+ bill

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has committed to withholding any decision on the anti-LGBTQ+ bill until the Supreme Court delivers its ruling.

He disclosed this in an address at the New Year greetings event with the Diplomatic Corps in Peduase, following a legal challenge against the bill by an individual.



President Akufo-Addo underscored Ghana's dedication to maintaining its human rights record. He assured diplomats that concerns raised about the potential impact of the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill on the nation's human rights standing were unwarranted.



The President emphasized that he would refrain from any backsliding on the country's longstanding commitment to human rights observance and the rule of law.

President Akufo-Addo refrained from delving into the bill's specifics, citing its pending arrival on his desk. However, he noted that a concerned citizen had initiated a legal challenge at the Supreme Court, questioning the proposed legislation's constitutionality.



In light of this development, the President urged patience, stating, "It would be, as well, for all of us to hold our hands and await the decision of the Court before any action is taken."



The controversial bill, approved by Parliament on February 28, 2024, criminalizes LGBTQ+ activities, as well as their promotion, advocacy, and funding. Those found guilty could face jail terms ranging from 6 months to 3 years, while those promoting and sponsoring the act could face 3 to 5 years in prison.