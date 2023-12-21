News

Today at the newsstands – December 21, 2023

Thu, 21 Dec 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Below are some of the major news headlines:

DAILY GRAPHIC

Economic zones policy outlined...As govt baits companies

SML ICUMS fetch over GHC3bn - GRA

MasterCard MiDA invest rice value chain project

GJA launches 3rd African Media Convention

DAILY GUIDE

WASSCE Results: Top grades reach record high

Belgian New Force girl deported

Go beyond Ghana - Nana to Ghanaian businesses

THE CHRONICLE

Dead Assembly man breaks Nkrumah's 1951 record ...in district-level elections

'Diabetes, Hypertension killing politicians'

Ghana to host 3rd African Media Convention in May 2024.

SUPREME

Korle-Bu CEO accused of conflict of interest in double roles

Ghana gas bleeds ...over ECG non-payment

Nii Dodoo Clottey family of Pokuase gets new Family head

