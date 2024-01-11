Today at the newsstands – January 11, 2024

Menu ›
Thu, 11 Jan 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live
Below are some of the major news headlines
DAILY GRAPHIC
Govt payroll, Ghana payroll card linked initiative to eradicate ghost names
Inflation ends 2023 downwards
No change in BECE subjects - Education Minister
DAILY GUIDE
Govt rolls out new payroll, No Ghana card, No pay
NDC fights EC over voter ink
Nana hopeful of economic rebound
THE CHRONICLE
FIDA Cajoles Bawumia, Mahama...to nominate women as running mate
Owners take over Free Zones lands at Ejisu
Bawumia chases 'ghosts' on gov't payroll
THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE
Afari-Gyan talks down Council of State
Auditor General transfers additional GHC9.5m recovered
