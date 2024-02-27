Akufo-Addo to launch presidential policy on football

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has proposed a return to grassroots football and scouting at the district level to develop and improve Ghana's football scene.

In his State of the Nation Address, the president expressed disappointment over Ghana's poor performance at the 2023 AFCON tournament in Cote d'Ivoire, emphasizing the need for a long-term, far-sighted approach to correct the issues.



President Akufo-Addo announced plans to unveil a Presidential Policy on Football to address the challenges and revitalize Ghana's football.

"Mr Speaker, I believe it is time for us to take a long-term, far-sighted approach to correct what has gone wrong. It is time to return to scouting, grooming and developing talent at the district grassroots level under a Presidential Policy on Football that I intend to unveil."



"The school sports department of the Ministry of Education will work hand in hand with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, in collaboration and synergy with the Ghana Football Association (GFA), to build district, regional and national juvenile teams for both boys and girls," he said.