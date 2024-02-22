Asamoah Gyan reacts to appointment on Bawumia's manifesto Committee

Mahamudu Bawumia (left), Asamoah Gyan (right)

Asamoah Gyan, has responded to allegations about his decision to join politics under the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The ex-Black Stars player has been appointed as a member of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's manifesto committee ahead of the 2024 General Elections, where he will serve as the chairman of the Youth and Sports sub-committee.



In response, Gyan stated, "When I look back at my career, my highs, my lows, my failures, and my success, I think I have enough experience and the techniques to contribute to sports,"



Gyan emphasized the importance of sharing knowledge and experience with the younger generation and promoting change in the sports sector.



"I always ask myself, how do we create change if we don't want to change? How do spectate without being on the bench and how do we score without being on the field?"

"How do we pass on the baton to the next generation if we don't share our experience, how do we achieve without a clear path ahead?"



"I believe that with collective experiences, we can orient the next generation to do better than what we did. We can give hope where hope is lost and we can inspire when all hope seems lost, Let's join hands and sharpen the path and the future of sports," he added.



Gyan's involvement in the NPP's manifesto committee has received mixed reactions, with some viewing it as a positive step towards developing the country's youth and sports sector, while others deem his move into politics as an attempt to extend his influence beyond the realm of sports.