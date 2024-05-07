Assess your abilities before joining Hearts of Oak or Asante Kotoko – CK Akonnor cautions footballers

CK Akonnor

CK Akonnor, a former Ghana international, has advised players to carefully evaluate their abilities before deciding to join either Hearts of Oak or Asante Kotoko.

In recent times, many players who have joined these prestigious clubs have failed to meet the high expectations placed upon them.



Charles Akonnor, in an interview with Graphic Sports, stressed the importance of players understanding the pressures associated with playing for these clubs and determining if they are capable of handling them before accepting any offers.



He also highlighted the significance of personal development and readiness before making such a significant career move.

Despite their extensive recruitment efforts before the start of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League, both clubs currently find themselves outside of the top four.



Hearts of Oak currently occupy the 13th position on the Premier League table with 35 points, while their rivals, Asante Kotoko, sit in 10th place with 40 points.