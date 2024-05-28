CK Akonnor applauds CAF President's visionary initiative to elevate African football

Charles Kwabla Akonnor

Former Ghana coach Charles Akonnor has commended the innovative efforts of CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe to revolutionize African football.

Akonnor, along with football legends Emmanuel Adebayor and Daniel Amokachie, is currently in Tanzania as part of CAF's invitation to contribute to the development of young football talents.



CAF's comprehensive program includes mentoring young referees, training medical doctors in sports medicine, and engaging stakeholders in the sports industry.

Akonnor has praised this all-encompassing approach, recognizing its potential to lay a strong foundation for the future of African football.



