Dan Quaye has come to the defense of Black Stars coach Otto Addo following Ghana's disappointing 2-0 loss to Sudan in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers.

The former Ghana international pointed fingers at the players, stating that they failed to show the necessary commitment and responsibility on the pitch.



Quaye emphasized that while the coach has his role, the players should be held accountable for their performances.

He urged them to step up and take responsibility in future matches, rather than blaming the coaching staff alone.