Former Ghana international Dan Quaye has issued a strong warning to Black Stars players, urging them not to accept national team call-ups if they are not fully committed and prepared to give their best.

Quaye emphasized that playing for the national team requires dedication, and players should not show up with a lackluster attitude.



He highlighted the need for discipline, passion, and readiness, particularly as the Black Stars struggle in recent games.

His comments reflect growing concerns about player commitment amidst Ghana’s quest for AFCON qualification.