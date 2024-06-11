In-form Ayew inspires Black Stars

Menu ›
Tue, 11 Jun 2024
Ghana began well in Kumasi, earning a penalty after Abdul Fatawu was fouled, but two quick counter-attack goals by Louis Mafouta gave the Central African Republic a surprise lead.
Ghana turned the game around with three goals in ten minutes of the second half. Ayew equalized with a header, Fatawu's deflected shot put them ahead, and Ayew scored again from close range after Kudus' shot was saved, making it 4-2.
Mafouta's late free-kick made it 4-3, but Ayew's goals were decisive.
Ghana now leads Group I, three points ahead of Madagascar and Comoros.
Source: BBC
