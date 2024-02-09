Next Black Stars head coach will have a long-term contract - Kurt Okraku

Kurt Okraku

Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association, has revealed the association's plan to provide a long-term contract to the next head coach of the Black Stars.

This announcement was made during a press conference in Kumasi, where Okraku addressed the concerns surrounding Ghana's unsatisfactory performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations held in Côte d’Ivoire.



Kurt Okraku, the president of the GFA, has been in charge of the senior national team's hunt for a fifth head coach for slightly over four years.



“When we find the new set of trainers, it is our collective decision to stay with them for a long haul and all our national teams,” he stated.

After Ghana was eliminated from the competition, the GFA relieved Chris Hughton and his coaching team of their duties, starting the process of finding a new coach.



The GFA formed a five-person search committee to expedite the process and has given them a three-week deadline to find a new coach.



More than 600 coaches have reportedly applied for the role.