Akwaboah questions rationale behind Dr. Bawumia's promise to abolish some taxes

Akwaboah

Ghanaian singer-songwriter and record producer, Akwaboah, expressed his support for taxes during an interview on Accra 100.5 FM's Ayekoo Ayekoo on Thursday, February 9, 2024.

The artist weighed in on Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's recent promise to scrap certain taxes, including the electronic levy (e-levy), if elected president.



Akwaboah questioned the timing of such promises, wondering why, as vice president, Dr. Bawumia did not advise the president to abolish the e-levy earlier. He speculated that politicians might be making promises based on public sentiment without a thorough understanding of the implications.

The Highlife star emphasized the necessity of taxes for governing a nation, drawing a parallel with developed countries where numerous taxes are a standard practice. He questioned the feasibility of abolishing taxes in a developing country, stating, "Developed countries are even using taxation, so how do you [a developing country] say you'll take it away?"



Expressing fatigue with political promises and a desire for honesty from leaders, Akwaboah highlighted the importance of responsible use of government funds. When asked about his participation in the upcoming elections in December, he unequivocally stated that he would not be voting, citing exhaustion from work in the studio and a similar decision in 2020.